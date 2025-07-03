Georgia Football Running Back Target Teases Incoming Commitment
Georgia running back target Savion Hiter teases his incoming commitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been crushing it on the recruiting trail as of late. At one point, that had landed a commitment over seven straight days and racked up commitments during the month of June. Now it seems like they will have another opportunity to add a new commit soon as Savion Hiter says he is coming down to a decision.
Hiter did not provide a date for when he would be committing but he said on X that he would be providing one soon. His decision is coming down between Georgia, Tennessee Ohio State and Michigan.
The Bulldogs are also currently in pursuit of Derrek Cooper, another top running back in the class. He was set to commit on July 12th, but recently announced he will no longer be committing on that day.
Hiter is rated as a five-star prospect, the number one running back in the class and the number one player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings. Hiter took official visits to Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee in that order this summer. It's worth noting that Hiter was in Knoxville multiple times since May.
Georgia already has one running back committed in the 2026 class as Jae Lamar recently joined the group. It seems like they would like to add another running back to their class, but with Lamar already locked in, it takes some of the pressure off of Georgia to land another name this cycle.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
