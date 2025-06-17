Georgia Football Target Ekene Ogboko Announces Commitment Date
One of the top offensive line prospects in the country, Ekene Ogboko, is set to make his college decision on June 18th. The 4-star offensive tackle out of Durham, North Carolina has narrowed his list to four powerhouse programs: Clemson, Georgia, Florida, and Notre Dame.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 280 pounds, Ogboko has become a coveted name in the 2025 recruiting cycle thanks to his rare combination of size, athleticism, and technical skill. On tape, Ogboko stands out with his ability to fire off the football with power and purpose, making him a force in both run and pass protection.
One of the most impressive traits in Ogboko’s game is his ability to get out in space and block smaller defenders, especially in the screen game a skill that makes him incredibly valuable in today’s modern, fast-paced offenses. His strong hands and sturdy base allow him to finish blocks and maintain leverage against high-level competition.
As June 18th approaches, all eyes will be on where this versatile lineman chooses to call home. Regardless of who lands his commitment, Ekene Ogboko will bring strength, athleticism, and a high ceiling to the offensive front a true cornerstone piece for any elite recruiting class.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily