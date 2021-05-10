WATCH: QB Justin Johnson is a Name to Know

Sports Illustrated home
Name to Know: 2023 QB, Justin Johnson

The state of Georgia is loaded yet again at the quarterback position. 2023 QB, Justin Johnson is a name you need to know as the recruiting cycle heats up.
The state of Georgia has always produced national prospects at the quarterback position. Though as of late, with names like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields becoming first-round picks at the position following incredible college careers, the nation as a whole seems to be catching on. 

The class of 2023 is no different at the quarterback position here in the state of Georgia. There are several young signal callers that are drawing the attention of premier programs across the country. 

In our latest episode of Breaking the Huddle, we took a trip out to Central Gwinnett high school in Gwinnett County, Georgia to put 2023 QB, Justin Johnson through some board work and an NFL-style pro day. 

Watch the full episode HERE: 

Johnson has a jam-packed June headed his way. He was invited up to the University of Georgia for their opening camp weekend to start off a run that will see him visit the following schools: 

  • Georgia Tech
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Washington State
  • Middle Tennessee State
  • Arkansas State
  • North Carolina A&T
  • NC State
  • Vanderbilt

Johnson possesses the physical traits to become an elite quarterback on the college level, yet already possesses the mental makeup for immediate success in college. There's a sense of calmness around the program knowing that Johnson can put his guys in the best position to win on a snap-in and snap-out basis. 

Johnson also already has ties to the Georgia program. His No. 1 receiver from a year ago, Mekhi Mews is set to enroll at the University of Georgia this summer. 

Special thanks to our lead videographer, Justin Nichols (@Justinnichols_) 

BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2022 Commit

Georgia is a Burgeoning Defensive Back Factory

