Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

For months, quarterback Dylan Raiola has been the No. 1 name in recruiting circles. The Arizona native has immense physical talent and captivated the attention of major programs.

He ended his recruitment over the summer, committing to Ohio State. Raiola was a firm pledge until suddenly, he decided he needed to reevaluate things. 247 Sports confirmed that Raiola informed the Ohio State coaching staff that he was decommitting.

Georgia was a major player for his services before he shut down his recruitment. The Bulldogs zeroed in on quarterback Arch Manning, and at the time, Raiola wanted to get the recruitment process over with.

Several months later, Georgia still has an excellent shot at landing Raiola. Head coach Kirby Smart and company will be in hot pursuit, as his arm talent and gifts are unparalleled across the high school recruiting scene.

The Bulldogs' recent offensive success should entice Raiola. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a Heisman finalist, and they had one of the most efficient offenses in college football.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monkey continues to reshape what a Georgia offense looks like. Raiola would accelerate that process, so fans should expect the coaching staff to push all their chips in on this one.

Georgia already has a quarterback commit in the 2024 class, Ryan Puglisi. Puglisi is a talented signal caller in his own right; he stands 6-2 and 195 lbs. with the arm talent to make any throw on the field.

