Skip to main content

Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

Blue-chip quarterback Dylan Raiola backed off his pledge from Ohio State, and Georgia jumps back into the picture in his recruitment.

For months, quarterback Dylan Raiola has been the No. 1 name in recruiting circles. The Arizona native has immense physical talent and captivated the attention of major programs.

He ended his recruitment over the summer, committing to Ohio State. Raiola was a firm pledge until suddenly, he decided he needed to reevaluate things. 247 Sports confirmed that Raiola informed the Ohio State coaching staff that he was decommitting.

Georgia was a major player for his services before he shut down his recruitment. The Bulldogs zeroed in on quarterback Arch Manning, and at the time, Raiola wanted to get the recruitment process over with.

Several months later, Georgia still has an excellent shot at landing Raiola. Head coach Kirby Smart and company will be in hot pursuit, as his arm talent and gifts are unparalleled across the high school recruiting scene.

The Bulldogs' recent offensive success should entice Raiola. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a Heisman finalist, and they had one of the most efficient offenses in college football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Offensive coordinator Todd Monkey continues to reshape what a Georgia offense looks like. Raiola would accelerate that process, so fans should expect the coaching staff to push all their chips in on this one.

Georgia already has a quarterback commit in the 2024 class, Ryan Puglisi. Puglisi is a talented signal caller in his own right; he stands 6-2 and 195 lbs. with the arm talent to make any throw on the field.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

D958A0E9-64A7-40A5-A9BA-34F88C8DBA48
News

TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
UGAFB_PMc120322950
Football

STATS: How Productive Stetson Bennett has Been for Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 1.41.44 PM
News

Kirby Smart Named Finalist for Dodd Trophy

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19463633
Recruiting

Notes From the Trail: Latest Portal Intel

By Connor Jackson
01C4F2E3-848C-430F-BAE4-69969357FF6F
News

Mike White and his connections to Notre Dame

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_206
Football

Darnell Washington Receiving First Round Buzz for NFL Draft

By Jonathan Williams
149AF31F-43E5-42E8-8B40-1686BB5CFA5D
Football

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 4.36.06 PM
News

UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay's Comments

By Christian Kirby II