Oscar Delp Sets Visit Date

The recruiting world has been at a stand still for quite some time due to coronavirus. Prospects like Oscar Delp are planning visits to multiple schools.

The NCAA placed the recruiting world in an immediate dead period in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This put a literal hold on in person recruiting trips for both coaches and players.

Now, in March of 2021, a year later prospects all across the country are gearing up for June.

Starting in June, the NCAA is expected to move into a "quiet" period as opposed to the current "dead" period they are under. This means players can interact with college coaches, but only on the University's campus.

We caught up with 2022 tight end prospect Oscar Delp — who's been rather out spoken about the importance of visits — to see if he's got any visits planned.

"It means a lot to me for visits to open back up. I think the only way to truly know where the best school is, is for me to get out there in person and get a feeling of the campus overall."

And the first campus he's planning to visit? The University of Georgia. Delp is planning to be in Athens the first weekend of June when visits officially open back up.

He stated that he'd be heading down to Florida to visit with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators as well as South Carolina to mingle with Shane Beamer and his new staff.

Delp is coveted by some of the nation's most elite programs. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, USC, Michigan and LSU among others are all in the running for the West Forsyth tight end.

Delp is an outstanding lacrosse player as well. Lacrosse being a spring sport begs the question as to whether or not Delp would be planning to early enroll in college or if he was going to stick around and play lacrosse his senior year. He will be early enrolling wherever he attends college in order to be apart of spring practice before his freshman fall.

