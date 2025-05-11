Georgia's Mike Bobo Visits Top Running Back Target for the Bulldogs
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo stopped by to see one of Georgia's top running back prospects.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a big week on the recruiting trail. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed last Monday and they hosted five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell on a visit this weekend. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo also went to see one of Georgia's top running back prospects.
Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar is high up on Georgia's board and Bobo was in town to see him last week. Lamar is rated a four-star prospect, the 104th-best player in the country, the eighth-best running back in the class and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Lamar recently announced that he has narrowed his decision down to Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State. Needless to say, if Georgia wins this recruitment, they will have done so by beating out some heavy hitters.
It's worth noting that Bobo visited Curtis right before his commitment last Monday, so a pop in visit from Georgia's play caller is always a good sign for Georgia fans.
The Bulldogs currently have seven players committed in the class and they will be looking to keep adding to the list this summer as the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to heat up. Lamar being one of those names.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily