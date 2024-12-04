Isaiah Gibson Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Football
Isaiah, a 2025 EDGE, has signed his national letter of intent with Georgia football.
Early national signing day has officially begun and players are starting to officially put pen to paper and sign with their selected college team. One player that has done so is Isaiah Gibson as he has signed his letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs. Griffin committed to Georgia back in October of this year.
Gibson is rated as a five-star prospect, the ninth-best player in the country, the best edge rusher and the second-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Gibson was at one point committed to the USC Trojans but would later decommit from the program. Just a few days after his decommitment, Gibson announced his commitment to the Dawgs.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
