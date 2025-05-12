Jackson Cantwell Commitment Final Thoughts - Will He Choose Georgia Football?
Final thoughts on where five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell will commit to and if it will be Georgia.
Things have really started to pick up for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2026 recruiting cycle over the last week. They have gone from having six players committed to now eight, with one of those players being five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. They also picked up safety Jordan Smith on Sunday.
The next big domino to fall is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. He is set to commit on May 13th and will decide between Miami, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. It should be worth noting that Cantwell was originally supposed to commit on April 30th, but pushed it back to May 13th while also setting up a visit to Georgia this past weekend.
Not only was Cantwell in Athens, but Curtis was also there this weekend to help recruit him to the Dawgs. Cantwell also had some interesting reactions when Curtis committed to Georgia last Monday. One of which was a "Hmm #GoDawgs?"
While Georgia appears to be the current leader, Miami and Oregon have also pushed hard for Cantwell. The Hurricanes reportedly have the highest offer amongst the remaining schools, and Cantwell visited Oregon at the end of April. The Bulldogs might have gotten the final pitch, but nothing is stopping the remaining schools from sweetening the offer just a day before his commitment.
With a little over 24 hours left until Cantwell commits, it seems like the Dawgs hold the lead, but not enough to completely count out Oregon or Miami just yet.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
