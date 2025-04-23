Jackson Cantwell, Top Player in 2026, Adds Unofficial Visit to Georgia Football
Jackson Cantwell, one of the top players in the 2026 class, has added an unofficial visit to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been busy shopping around the spring transfer portal class but they are also busy locking down the 2026 recruiting class. On top of that, one of the top players in the class, Jackson Cantwell, announced he has added an unofficial visit to Georgia ahead of his commitment.
Cantwell announced on social media he will visit Georgia on May 10th and then will announce his commitment on the 13th. He also noted he is still deciding between the same list of schools as before.
This is significant news for Georgia as it looked like Cantwell was going to slip out of their finger tips and commit elsewhere. Now, with one more visit on the line, the Bulldogs will have one last opportunity to land the highly touted recruit in the upcoming class.
Cantwell is rated a five-star prospect, the number one player in the country, the number one tackle and the number one player in the state of Missouri, according to composite rankings. Cantwell will be deciciding between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
Cantwell stands 6'7, 330 pounds and could potentially be an Olympic track athlete if football weren't his path. Cantwell has set multiple state records while winning multiple state titles in the shot put and discus in the state of Missouri.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily