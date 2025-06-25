Jae Lamar Commits to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
What 2026 running back Jae Lamar brings to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to stack elite talent on the offensive side of the ball, and the addition of Jae Lamar only strengthens that unit. Lamar brings excellent vision at the running back position, which makes him a perfect fit for Georgia’s zone run schemes. He has a natural feel for reading blocks, setting up defenders, and cutting back into open lanes. His patience and ability to accelerate through tight windows will give Georgia an explosive option in the backfield.
One of the most exciting aspects of Lamar’s game is his unreal speed. Whether he’s lining up at running back or being utilized on special teams, Lamar is a home-run threat every time he touches the football. If he gets to the edge, it’s nearly impossible to catch him. Georgia could see immediate value from him as a return specialist, where his acceleration and top-end speed can flip field position or take it all the way to the end zone.
Lamar’s versatility doesn’t end with the run game. He’s also a dependable weapon in the passing game, showing soft hands and great balance after the catch. Whether it’s catching a quick screen, a swing pass, or a designed play to the perimeter, Lamar is capable of turning routine throws into explosive plays. His ability to make defenders miss in space adds another dimension to Georgia’s offensive attack.
This is a great addition for Georgia’s offense. Jae Lamar brings a dynamic skill set that fits perfectly within the Bulldogs’ system. With his combination of vision, speed, and versatility, Lamar is poised to thrive in Athens and make an early impact in multiple phases of the game.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily