Jae Lamar Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?
Will 2026 running back Jae Lamar be committing to the Georgia Bulldogs?
The Georgia Bulldogs have the opportunity to keep their recruiting streak alive on Wednesday as 2026 running back Jae Lamar is set to announce his commitment at 2:30 PM ET. So, as his commitment nears, will Georgia be the school he chooses?
It appears that this recruitment is coming down to either Georgia or Miami. These two programs have already been in several recruiting battles this year, with the most recent being the Hurricanes flipping wide receiver Vance Spafford. Miami also won out over Georgia for offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.
However, for this one, it seems like Georgia is the team to beat. Lamar has a lasting relationship with running backs coach Josh Crawford, who recruited Lamar's brother at Western Kentucky. Crawford also previously coached at Colquitt County High School, where Lamar currently plays. Though, as Georgia fans have learned, you can't ever count out Miami on the trail, at least not right now.
Bulldogs on SI previously caught up with Lamar following the Under Armour Next event. Here is what he had to say about his connections with Georgia.
"Before I was even a thing, before anyone even knew about me, Coach Josh Crawford stopped by my school and he really liked my size," Lamar said. "He actually recruited my oldest brother when he was at Western Kentucky. He just already knew the types of abilities I have and he just wanted to see a few games on tape."
Lamar is rated as a four-star prospect, the 107th-best player in the country, the eighth-best running back in the class and the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
