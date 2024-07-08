Jahzare Jackson Commits to Georgia
Former basketball player turned football player Jahzare Jackson has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have stayed hot on the recruiting trail this summer and they just added another name to the class. Former basketball star now football player Jahzare Jackson has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is considered a 2024 college recruit and will join the Bulldogs' roster this summer.
Jackson has a massive frame and will play offensive line. He stands at 6-foot-10 and 330 pounds. At one point in time he played basketball for Overtime Elite but then decided he wanted to chase after a football career. He is now at IMG Academy and will play football.
He is most known for his AAU stint with the North Coast Blue Chips where he played basketball with LeBron James's son, Bronny - who just recently got drafted into the NBA in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers. Now he will look to become known for dominating on SEC football fields in the fall.
Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has a tendency to seek after the offensive linemen with massive frames, and Jackson certainly fits that mold. Jackson hasn't been playing the sport for very long but with the traits that he possesses, he was a desirable recruit.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily