Jakeyveon 'Noah' Parker Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Jakeyveon 'Noah' Parker, a 2027 running back, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
As the 2026 class starts to wind down, the 2027 class has started to pick up steam. The Bulldogs have already earned a few commitments in next year's class and they just earned another. Noah Parker has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Parker is rated as a three-star prospect, the 559th-best player in the country, thr 44th-best running back and the 62nd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia offered Parker earlier in the summer, and now he has elected to call Georgia his next home.
Parker announced a top five in August of this year that consisted of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia. The Bulldogs were the ones who came out on top.
Noah Parker Joins Georgia's 2027 Recruiting Class
Parker becomes the first running back to join the 2027 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have slowly started to add more names to next year's commitment list. Georgia is on pace to finish with one of the best classes in the country for the 2026 class and they are off to a strong start for the 2027 class as well.
Florida State seemed to be a team that was also pushing hard for Parker's commitment. He took a visit to the Seminoles earlier in the season for their game against Alabama but the upset win was not enough to pull Parker out of his home state.
Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, Georgia has always managed to recruit some of the best classes in the country every single year. Even with the changes that the transfer portal brought and NIL brought, Coach Smart has always been on top of things when it comes to recruiting players out of high school. He has shown that every single year and it continues to produce results on the football field on Saturdays as well.
The Bulldogs have had some great home games this season that have allowed them to host a long list of recruits from all over the country on Saturdays. With home games like Alabama, Ole, Miss, Texas and Kentucky on the schedule, Georgia has had plenty of opportunities to show recruits why Athens is the place they need to be.
Georgia 2027 Recruiting Class:
- Donte Wright, DB
- Kelsey Adans, OL
- Kyson Mallard, OL
- Gavin Honore, WR
- Noah Parker, RB