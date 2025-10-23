Ranking Georgia Football's Remaining Opponents on the Schedule
Ranking how difficult Georgia's remaining games are on the schedule.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of their second bye week of the season and have five games remaining on the schedule. They will return to action next week against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville for their annual rivalry matchup.
With the Bulldogs sitting at 6-1 and the college football playoffs in their sight, here is how Georgia's next five opponents rank in regards to their degree of difficulty.
Who Is Georgia's Most Difficult Opponent Left on the Schedule?
5. Charlotte
There isn't much to break down for this one. It will be Georgia's last "breather" on the schedule, and it will come at a pivotal time as it falls after their final conference game against Texas and right before their game against Georgia Tech.
4. Mississippi State
Georgia will travel out to Starkville for this one and while Mississippi State may not be the most feared team in the conference, they have shown the ability to play it close. They took the Tennessee Volunteers to overtime and they lost by just two points to Florida in the Swamp. They are winless in conference play thus far, but they still aren't a team that Georgia should overlook, especially with them coming up on the schedule the week before Texas.
3. Florida
It's been a disappointing season for the Gators. Billy Napier was fired following a win over Mississippi State and Georgia will be their first game without Napier. The Gators took a lead into halftime against Georgia last year, but fell apart in the second half. Their offense has failed to find consistency this season, but the defense has been rather impressive. How the Gators choose to respond to their head coach being fired will be a big determining factor in this matchup.
2. Texas
Coming into the season, Texas might have been viewed as the most difficult game on Georgia's schedule. Now, in the month of October, that isn't the case. The Longhorns' offense hasn't been as stellar as many speculated it would be with Arch Manning at quarterback, but the defense has held up their end of the bargain. This will be Georgia's final home game of the regular season, so a great atmosphere can be expected for this one; however, the Longhorns will still be bringing one of the most talented rosters in the conference to Athens.
1. Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets have been one of the biggest surprises in all of college football this season. They currently sit with an undefeated record and there is a good chance they are undefeated when this game comes up on the schedule. The Bulldogs get a bit of a break here as the game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as opposed to Bobby Dodd, but given what Georgia Tech did to the Bulldogs last year in Athens and how they look this season, it is shaping up to be a massive rivalry matchup to close out the regular season.