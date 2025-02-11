Jalon Walker Makes Funny Recruiting Pitch to Georgia Football Target Tyler Atkinson
Former Georgia linebacker gave his simplest recruiting pitch to major Georgia target Tyler Atkinson.
The Georgia Bulldogs just recently wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class and now they are shifting their focus to the 2026 cycle. To no surprise, the Dawgs are in the mix for some of the best prospects the country has to offer, and one of them received a strong, but simple, recruiting pitch from a Georgia football player.
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson posted a video with him hanging out with former Penn State and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. In the video, Parsons is seen telling Atkinson, "Number 11 just left, we need a new 11." Parsons of course referring to top draft prospect Abdul Carter.
Walker however was kick to rebuttal Parsons' pitch by saying, "Yes, number 11 just left need a new 11." Walker of course referring to himself, who repped the number 11 jersey at Georgia for the last three years.
Atkinson is rated as the 10th-best player in the country, the number one linebacker in the class and the number one player in the state of Georgia. Both Penn State and Georgia are doing their best to land Atkinson by the end of the cycle, and both appear to have some strong voices putting in work on the trail for them to increase their chances.
