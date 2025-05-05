Jared Curtis Announces Commitment to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
Jared Curtis has announced his commitment to Georgia. Here is what he brings to Athens.
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is officially off the board as he announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is now the headliner of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class once again, as he was previously committed to the Dawgs before opening things back up. So, what does Curtis bring to Georgia's roster?
First and foremost, this is one of the most talented throwers of the football people have ever seen. The comparison that is constantly thrown around in the Georgia space is that he is similar to the likes of Matthew Stafford. Those traits are exactly why he was recruited as the premier option at the position.
This is also a player who is likely to compete for playing time as soon as he arrives on campus. Obviously, Georgia has Gunner Stockton, who is slated to be the starter this season and likely for the 2026 season, along with Ryan Puglisi, a member of the 2024 recruiting class. However, Georgia has not had a quarterback who was this highly rated on the roster since Justin Fields committed back in 2018.
It's also worth noting that Curits' commitment to Georgia had a lot to do with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Georgia's play caller went out to Tennessee to visit Curtis one last time the week prior to his commitment and the two formed a formidable relationship throughout the entire process. So this isn't just Georgia picking up another five-star. This is Georgia picking up a five-star quarterback that their offensive coordinator hand-picked.
One thing that is for sure is that the Bulldogs are set up for success in the quarterback room. With Curtis set to join the roster next year, Georgia will have plenty of talented options to choose from moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
