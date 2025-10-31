Jarmaine Mitchell Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Jarmaine Mitchell, a 2026 JUCO offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
It looked like the Georgia Bulldogs might be done adding names to their 2026 recuriting class, but they just picked up another prospect. Jarmaine Mitchell, a 2026 JUCO offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia. Mitchell flipped his commitment from Mississippi State.
Mitchell is rated as the eighth-best JUCO prospect in the class, the best offensive tackle and the second-best JUCO player in the state of Louisiana. Mitchell took an official visit to Georgia back in September of this year and had been committed to Mississippi State since August of this year.
This is the second JUCO prospect Georgia has added to their 2026 recruiting class. Defensive lineman Seven Cloud is also a member of Georgia's current class. The Bulldogs have added two very impressive prospects from the JUCO level and both will have the ability to immediately impact Georgia's roster.
The Bulldogs are always looking for high impact players on the lines of scrimmage and they have found two promsing prospects on both sides of the ball. It's shaping up to be yet another very impressive class for Georgia.
Will Georgia Add Anyone Else to the 2026 Recruiting Class?
Georgia is now back up to 30 total commits in the 2026 class with the addition of Mitchell. The Bulldogs had a couple of players decommit over the last month, but still hold one of the best classes in the country.
Quarterback Jared Curtis is the headliner of the group for Georgia. He recently took a visit to Vanderbilt, as he is from Nashville, but Curtis reassured everyone that he is committed to Georgia and wants to be a Bulldog. As long as Georgia is able to hold on to the players that are currently committed, they will once again finish with one of the best classes in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL