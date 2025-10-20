Corey Howard Flips from Georgia to Alabama Crimson Tide
Corey Howard has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Alabama.
Recruiting news has been relatively quiet for the Georgia Bulldogs as of late, specifically for the 2026 class, but they just got some bad news. Defensive lineman Corey Howard has announced that he has decommitted from Georgia and flipped his commitment to Alabama. Howard was on a visit to Alabama this weekend for their game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Howard is rated as a three-star prospect, the 693rd-best player in the country, the 83rd-best defensive lineman and the 76th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Howard committed to Georgia in the summer of this year and now has switched things up with early national signing day approaching in a couple of months.
Corey Howard Decommits from Georgia
The Bulldogs essentially have their 2026 recruiting class wrapped up but Howard is the second commit Georgia has lost in the month of October. Linebacker Shadarius Toodle recently flipped to Auburn. Early national signing day is slowly approaching, so most players will be off the market by then, but the Bulldogs still have time to make some last minute moves if they choose to do so.
The Bulldogs now have 29 players committed in the class following Howard's decommitment. They remain as one of the top classes' in the country at the moment. The headliner of Georgia's class is five-star quarterback commit Jared Curtis.
With Georgia having a handful of home games remaining this season, they will have the chance to pick the momentum back up, as they will host a litany of top prospects from around the country during ever single home game they have left on the schedule.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL