Georgia QB Commit Jared Curtis Set to Visit Another SEC School
Georgia quarterback commit Jared Curtis is set to visit another SEC school.
Outside of a couple of recent decommitments, the 2026 recruiting class has slowed down for the Georgia Bulldogs as they pretty much have their class locked down for this year's cycle. However, some interesting news hit the timeline on Thursday as quarterback commit Jared Curtis is set to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend for their games against Missouri, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
Curtis has been committed to Georgia since May of this year and has attended multiple Georgia home games this season. However, Curtis attended a Vanderbilt practice on Wednesday with his high school coach and will now be in attendance for their game this weekend.
The five-star quarterback committed to Georgia early on his recruitment process and then decommitted to open things back up. Schools like Oregon and South Carolina were in the mix for Curtis before he ultimately trimmed his list down to just Oregon and the Bulldogs. Curtis ultimately chose to recommit to Georgia and has stuck to that pledge ever since.
Curtis is rated as a five-star prospect, the fourth-best player in the country, the number one quarterback in the country and the number one player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. It is worth noting that Curtis plays football in Nashville, so Vanderbilt is just right down the road from his high school.
If Georgia were to lose Curtis this late in the recruiting process, it would put them in a tough position in regards to trying to find another quarterback to add into the class. However, Wiltfong noted in one of his tweets that "Jared is a Bulldog", so perhaps this is just a recruit paying his respects to his local college football program.
It might not be anything that Georgia fans need to worry about but it also might be something worth paying attention to for the time being.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL