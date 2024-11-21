Julian Lewis Announces College Commitment to Colorado Buffaloes
Julian Lewis, a 2025 quarterback has announced his college commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
One of the the biggest names in the 2025 recruiting class became available earlier in the week as quarterback Julian Lewis decommitted from USC. Lewis then appeared on the Pat McAfee show to announce his college commitment and he is now committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Lewis was once a member of the 2026 recruiting class but then reclassified to the 2025 group. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 35th-best player in the country, the 6th-best quarterback and the 6th-best player in the state of Georgia. He recently took a visit to Georgia for their game against Tennessee, but Colorado is the program that has come out on top.
Even while Lewis was committed to USC, teams like Colorado, Georgia and Indiana remained in the mix for the high-profile recruit. The Buffaloes have looked impressive this season with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading the way, and now Lewis will be the next big name on campus for the program.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily