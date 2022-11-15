Skip to main content

Just In: Daniel Harris Decommits From Georgia

UGA has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class.

Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit.

We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.

Even with the decommitment, UGAs DB class remains in great shape with commitments from Chris Peal, AJ Harris, Joenel Aguero, and Justyn Rhett. 

Here's a portion of a scouting evaluation from Brooks Austin. 

In the alley in run support, coming downhill in zone coverage on routes thrown underneath, in pursuit from the backside, it does not matter if you're moving, Daniel Harris is striking. It's something that has both become rare to find in 7on7 playing defensive backs and conversely important on Georgia's defense. Georgia is unique in the way in which they demand corners to be willing to add in on run plays, blitz, or play in the box if need be.

You can't play corner at Georgia and not be willing to strike. Daniel Harris is the ultimate striker. Box checked. 

2023 Georgia Commits

  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K 

