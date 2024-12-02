Justus Terry Shuts Down Recruitment, Announces Commitment Date
Justus Terry, a 2025 defensive lineman, has announced his recruitment date and shuts down recruitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs are working on putting the final touches on their 2025 recruiting class and they are in the mix for one of the biggest names remaining on the board. Justus Terry, a defensive lineman, has announced he will be committing on Dec. 6 and also said his recruitment has been shut down.
Terry is rated as a five-star prospect, the 10th-best player in the country, the 2nd-best defensive lineman and the third-best player in the state of Georgia. The Dawgs have already earned commitments from multiple high-profile defensive linemen and they are hoping to add Terry into that mix.
The early national signing day window opens up on Dec. 4 and the final day for recruits to announce their decision is Dec. 6, when Terry will be making his commitment and signing his letter of intent. Georgia is in the mix for Terry along with other schools like Auburn, Alabama and Texas. Terry was at one point committed to Georgia, then committed to USC and then later decommitted from the Trojans during the summer.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
Other Georgia News:
