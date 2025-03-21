Kaiden Prothro Locks in Spring Visit with Georgia Football
Kaiden Prothro, a 2026 tight end, has locked in a spring visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs officially wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class as national signing day was on Wednesday, so now the attention turns to the 2026 cycle. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for one of the nation's top tight ends Kaiden Prothro and he announced that he will be taking spring visits to Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
Prothro will be at Georgia on March 22nd, Texas on March 29th, Alabama April 2nd, Auburn April 4th and Florida April 5th. He released his top five schools back in February, which included the Dawgs. The other teams that made the list were Texas, Alabama, Florida and Auburn.
Prothro is a five-star prospect, the 22nd-best player in the country, the third-best tight end in the class and the third-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Prothro currently has official visits lined up for Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Alabama.
The Bulldogs have made a name for themselves when it comes to landing some of the nation's best tight end prospects every single year. They just brought in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour in last year's class and now they are targeting some major names in the 2026 class with Prothro being one of them.
Georgia already has a commitment from Lincoln Keys in the 2026 class and along with Prothro, Georgia is also in the mix for Mark Bowman, who reclassed to this year's recruiting cycle. Needless to say, it's shaping up to be yet another potential big time tight end class for the Dawgs.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Brady Marchese, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily