Khamari Brooks, 2026 EDGE, Locks in Official Visit with Georgia Football
Khamari Brooks, an EDGE in the 2026 class, has locked in an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits for the summer and lining up their spring visits. One of the biggest names in the class, Khamari Brooks, an EDGE, has locked in his list of official visits.
Brooks will be taking an official visit to Georgia May 30th-June 1st. He will also be taking visits to Alabama, Texas and USC in that order. The Bulldogs are the first team on the list.
Alabama will be getting a visit on June 6, Texas will get the following week on June 13 and USC will get the final visit on June 20.
The North Oconee High School prospect is rated as a four-star, the 117th-best player in the country, the 14th-best EDGE and the 17th-best player in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs are looking to beef up their EDGE room as they lost quite a few names this offseason and Brooks is certainly a name they would like to add to that room.
As the summer inches closer, prospects are beginning to announce their destinations for the upcoming year. It is a big time of the year for prospects to get a closer look at potential programs they want to play for and is always a major recruiting time period for the University fo Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
