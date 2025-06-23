Khamari Brooks, 2026 Four-Star EDGE, Commits to Georgia Football
Khamari Brooks, a highly rated edge rusher in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
After picking up a commitment from four-star linebacker Shardarius Toodle yesterday, the Georgia Bulldogs stay hot on the recruiting trail. Khamari Brooks announced his commitment to Georgia at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Brooks took his first official visit to Georgia this summer, but it was after his Alabama visit that he announced his final two and set a commitment date. Kalen Deboer and his staff have done a tremendous job recruiting the state of Georgia this class, but they weren't able to steal Brooks away from Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.
Brooks is a 6'3 230 230-pound edge rusher from Bogart, Georgia. The four-star goes to North Oconee High School, which is just twenty minutes away from Athens. Brooks played both edge and tight end as a Junior, and helped lead North Oconee to a state championship win.
Brooks is the second commitment in as many days for Georgia and is a huge pickup for the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Khamari Brooks, EDGE
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
