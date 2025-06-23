Dawgs Daily

Khamari Brooks, 2026 Four-Star EDGE, Commits to Georgia Football

Khamari Brooks, a highly rated edge rusher in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Austin Mixon

After picking up a commitment from four-star linebacker Shardarius Toodle yesterday, the Georgia Bulldogs stay hot on the recruiting trail. Khamari Brooks announced his commitment to Georgia at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Brooks took his first official visit to Georgia this summer, but it was after his Alabama visit that he announced his final two and set a commitment date. Kalen Deboer and his staff have done a tremendous job recruiting the state of Georgia this class, but they weren't able to steal Brooks away from Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

Brooks is a 6'3 230 230-pound edge rusher from Bogart, Georgia. The four-star goes to North Oconee High School, which is just twenty minutes away from Athens. Brooks played both edge and tight end as a Junior, and helped lead North Oconee to a state championship win.

Brooks is the second commitment in as many days for Georgia and is a huge pickup for the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

  • Khamari Brooks, EDGE
  • Lincoln Keys, TE
  • Seven Cloud, DL
  • Zech Fort, S
  • Brady Marchese, WR
  • Kealan Jones, S
  • Jared Curtis, QB
  • Jordan Smith, S
  • Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
  • Graham Houston, OL
  • Ryan Mosley, WR
  • Carter Luckie, DL
  • Zachary Lewis, OL
  • Zykie Helton, OL
  • Ekene Ogboko, OL
  • Caden Harris, CB
  • Harran Zeurikat, K
  • Wade Register, P
  • Shardarius Toodle, LB

