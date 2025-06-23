Khamari Brooks Announces Commitment to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
What 2026 EDGE Khamari Brooks brings to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to reload on defense, and one of the newest additions, Khamari Brooks, brings much more than just talent to the table; he brings leadership. Brooks has built a reputation for being a tone-setter both on and off the field, holding his teammates accountable and demanding excellence from everyone around him. That leadership is something Georgia thrives on, especially in a program built on discipline and culture.
Brooks is a technician on the edge, taking pride in setting the tone at the line of scrimmage. Whether it’s forcing the ball carrier to cut back inside into the teeth of the defense or stringing the play wide and making the stop himself, Brooks knows how to control the edge and disrupt offensive flow. That kind of awareness and discipline is valuable in Georgia’s defensive scheme, where every assignment matters.
Effort is never in question with Brooks. Whether he’s splitting double teams in the trenches or chasing down running backs from the backside, his motor runs hot from the first snap to the last. That relentless pursuit is exactly what defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann looks for in his front-seven players who refuse to quit on a play and wear down offenses with consistent pressure and hustle.
And when Brooks arrives, he arrives with force. A physical enforcer on the field, Brooks isn’t just looking to make the tackle; he’s looking to send a message. When ball carriers meet him, they feel it. His hits are punishing, the kind that make offenses think twice about testing his side of the field again. That physical presence, combined with leadership and relentless effort, makes Khamari Brooks a perfect fit for the Georgia Bulldogs’ defensive identity.
With Brooks in the fold, the Dawgs are getting more than just a player; they’re getting a tone-setter who brings accountability, edge-setting discipline, relentless effort, and violent physicality to a defense already known for producing greatness.
