LaDamion Guyton Cancels Visit to Georgia Bulldogs
Five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton has canceled his visit to Georgia.
Some major recruiting news hit the timline on Wednesday as five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2026 class. Immediately after that, it was also announced that Guyton would be taking a visit to Georgia this weekend for their game against the Ole Miss Rebels. However, Guyton has now announced that he has canceled his visit to Georgia.
Guyton is currently committed to Texas Tech and did so earlier in the summer. He is rated as the 10th-best player in the country, the second-best EDGE and the number one player in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class, according to composite rankings.
LaDamion Guyton Cancels Georgia Visit
A tough break for the Bulldogs as it looked like they were going to have a shot at keeping Guyton home, but now that his visit has been canceled, those chances seem slim. There will of course be other home games that Guyton can choose from, but for now, Guyton remains locked in with Texas Tech.
The Bulldogs currently have 30 players committed in the 2026 class and already have one of the top classes in the country. If they were to add Guyton, it would make an already good class even better. The Bulldogs are going to have to rush their process a bit though, as initially they had an entire year to flip Guyton. Now they only have until December of this year if Guyton does choose to enroll early to the college that he ultimately chooses.
The Dawgs will be hosting a litany of top prospects this weekend, and Guyton would have certainly been the headliner. A massive recruiting weekend on the horizon for Georgia still nonetheless.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL