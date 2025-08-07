LaDamion Guyton Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia?
2027 EDGE LaDamion Guyton is set to announce his commitment on Thursday. Will he choose Georgia?
Earlier this week, LaDamion Guyton, one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, announced he would be commitment on August 7th at 3:30 PM ET. Guyton has not set a final list of schools but two prominent programs in the mix are Texas Tech and Georgia, so will he choose the Bulldogs?
The fact that Guyton's commitment is happening this early in the process likely isn't good news for Georgia, especially since it comes after Texas Tech made a strong push this summer. The Bulldogs have been after Guyton for a while now and were the leader of the race for a while. Regardless of who Guyton commits to, that program is going to have to try and hold onto him for a long time.
Guyton is a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the number one EDGE in the class and number one player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia was the first college program to offer Guyton, and is hoping the early establishment of a relationship will be a factor in Guyton's decision.
The Bulldogs currently have two players committed in the 2027 class in the form of cornerback Donte Wright and wide receiver Gavin Honore. They will now hope to add a third name to that list on Thursday when Guyton makes his decision public, but even if he doesn't, Georgia will remain in pursuit of the top-rated in-state prospect.
