Early National Signing Day Updates

The early signing period is officially upon us. Many of these young men will have their lives change today as they will officially be entering into the collegiate portions of their careers.

For the University of Georgia, there should not be any unexpected changes to the class. Everyone who has committed is expected to sign and for the most part will be enrolling early, although they still could gain some commitments today.

Here is a running list with live updates on who has just become a Bulldog.

10:28 AM - Defensive back, Kamari Lassiter has signed his LOI. Lassiter chose Georgia over Auburn and Clemson all while attending high school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

10:25 AM - Phenix City, Alabama prospect, Jackson Meeks signs his national letter of intent to attend Georgia.

*Rumor Update: Auburn defensive tackle commit, Lee Hunter is rumored to be considering a flip. We have the latest here.*

9:00 AM – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, is coming to Athens by way of Baltimore, Maryland.

Dumas-Johnson should provide extra competition to that inside linebacker room, as he has played the position at a high level and should push others in front of him to either do better or allow him to get early reps in the system. This may be inside linebacker coach Glen Schuman’s next big project.

Marlin Dean also signed his letter of intent, securing the defensive line commitments for Georgia. Dean played this year at IMG Academy, a football powerhouse that develops elite players for the next level.

8:45 AM – The longest committed Bulldog of the cycle, David Daniel, has just inked his name on the dotted line. He got the ball rolling for this 2021 class and should play safety at Georgia.

8:40 AM - Javon Bullard is the first defensive back in a loaded class to sign on the dotted line. Georgia expects to lose a few defensive backs and Bullard adds nice depth with the upside to develop into a nice player for Georgia.

8:30 AM – The big guys up front get a little bit stronger at Georgia with the signing of Micah Morris. Morris is a hometown product who should play on the interior at Georgia, coming by way of Camden County High School.

The Bulldogs also got another lineman just a few minutes later with Dylan Fairchild. He will not be enrolling early at Georgia, but is extremely physical and could develop into a presence on the inside.

8:15 AM – The biggest stock riser in perhaps all of 2021, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is now officially a Bulldog. Dawkins won Mr. Football in South Carolina and will be molded to try to replace Jordan Davis.

8:05 AM - Jared Wilson has sent in his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Georgia.

8:00 AM – We kick off the day with an in-state signing. Jonathan Jefferson from Douglasville, Georgia comes to Athens, the first of three defensive line commits to sign. Jefferson plays with an extremely physical edge and is expected to play defensive tackle.