LOOK: Georgia Football Hosts Long List of Important Upcoming Recruits
The Georgia Bulldogs hosted a litany of recruits this past weekend for the annual scavenger hunt.
It has been an important past couple of weeks on the recruiting trail for Georgia. They land Jared Curtis and then also pick up a commitment from Jordan Smith a few days later. This weekend, they hosted their annual scavenger hunt event that included a long list of important upcoming recruits.
Take a look at some of the names that were there:
Four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosely, 2026
Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, 2026
Four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, 2026
Three-star safety Jowell Combay, 2026
Four-star QB Kharim Hughley, 2027
Five-star EDGE David Jacobs, 2027
Four-star OLineman Desmond Green, 2026
Four-star running back, Jerry Beard, 2027
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have eight commits in the 2026 recruiting class. With summer approaching rapidly, recruiting will only continue to heat up as prospects start taking their official visits, and Georgia has been known to rip off a string of commitments during the months of June and July.
The Dawgs already have their headliner of the class in the form of Curtis, but there are still some massive names left on the board that Georgia is pursuing. So needless to say, while there is still a ways to go in this class, the Dawgs are in good shape to land another top rated group of players.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily