LOOK: Georgia Football Visits Five-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Georgia football coaches Glenn Schumann and Travaris Robinson visited five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been in pursuit of multiple five-stars in the 2026 class as of late. They landed quarterback Jared Curtis and then just missed out on Jackson Cantwell. On Wednesday, linebacker Xavier Griffin decommitted from USC and now Georgia coaches were on a very important visit with Tyler Atkinson.
Atkinson posted a picture on X of him, Coach Glenn Schumann and coach Travaris Robinson saying, "We had a great time at dinner." The Bulldogs have been in heavy pursuit of Atkinson for a while now and they are doing everything they can to make sure he ends up a Dawg.
Atkinson is rated a five-star prospect, the ninth-best player in the country, the number one linbeacker in the class and the best player in the state of Georgia. Atkinson has not yet announced any official visit plans yet, but earlier in the year he took visits to Georgia, Oregon, USC, Clemson and Ohio State.
Georgia and Ohio State appear to be the two teams who are really battling it out for the high profiled Georgia state prospect.
Georgia has been picking up some momentum on the trail after landing five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Top-100 player Jordan Smith quickly followed suit and joined the 2026 class and now the Dawgs are looking to see who will be next.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
