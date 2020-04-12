What new RB commit Lovasea Carroll brings to Georgia football

It might be hard to believe, but Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs secured the commitment of a blue-chip running back in IMG Academy's Lovasea Carroll.

The Dawgs landing a top-shelf tailback? Color me shocked.

The former Warren County standout transferred to the Florida high school sports powerhouse prior to the 2019 high school football season. He now plans a return to his home state to play his college ball in Athens.

His commitment to Smart and company came a day after that of Micah Morris, an in-state offensive lineman who excels at run blocking.

RELATED: What Morris brings to the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class here.

Carroll ranks eighth at his position for the 2021 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, has previously been classified as an athlete; at nearly 6’1” and 190 pounds, the newest Georgia pledge has had experience as a receiver as well.

In his sophomore campaign at Warren County High School, Carroll was targeted as a receiver out of the backfield four times.

RB, Lovasea Carroll

Those four catches yielded 119 yards. That’s 29.8 yards per catch. Each reception resulted in a touchdown. Wrong, sport, I know, but that is serious home run capability.

Since his arrival at IMG, facing nationally renowned high school programs, Carroll caught seven passes for 58 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per reception, and tallied one touchdown.

A speedy, shifty back adept at catching the ball out of the backfield and big enough to gain extra yardage on smaller defenders, compare his size and skillset to a Sony Michel or a Chris Carson (who, prior to the commitments of Michel and Nick Chubb, was a Georgia commit himself).

Carroll’s size, along with his patience in awaiting gaps at the point of attack combined with his downhill speed, make him an ideal candidate for toss sweeps, catches out of the backfield and blocking in pass protection.

He’s great in space and he’s seldom brought down after first contact. As a result, he averaged an even ten yards per carry representing IMG in 2019.

Especially when tutored by an offensive coordinator who loves to spread the ball around the field, Carroll fits right in under Todd Monken’s new offense in Athens.

WATCH: Lovasea Carroll Highlights

Who Will Georgia Pair with Carroll?

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not shied away from signing multiple backs in the same class. In 2017 it was Holyfield and Herrien. In 2020 they reeled in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. So, if they do take a second back in the 2021 cycle — which we certainly believe they will — who will it be?

Donovan Edwards

We were of the belief that Edwards was the top target for Georgia in the 2021 cycle. Though, he's a lot like Carroll in terms of skill set. Both possess top-end speed, can line up in a multitude of positions, and both are elusive in the open field. Carroll and Edwards being similar in style doesn't exactly bode well for the chances that they are the two backs selected.

Thunder and Lightning. It's something that Georgia's backfield has been known for since the days of Chubb and Michel. Swift and Holyfield then turned Swift and Herrien. The duplication of skillsets is not something you need.

That being said, Edwards is the type of talent that if he wants to be at Georgia, he will be in the 2021 class, duplication of skillset or not.

RB, Cody Brown

Cody Brown

One thing has been made clear in the 2021 recruiting process, Amarius Mims and Cody Brown would like to play together in college. In fact, when speaking with Brown, The Bulldog Maven was told you don't get one without the other. So, if Georgia is planning on landing Mims, which by all accounts they are, then they will be taking Brown as well.

Brown counteracts Carroll's skillset perfectly as well. Whereas Carroll is this elusive and dynamic burner, Brown is as thick of a back as there is in the 2021 class. He runs with a bruising mentality and is virtually impossible to bring down in the open field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.