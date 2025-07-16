Nick Abrams Set to Announce Commitment - Will it be Georgia Football?
2026 linebacker Nick Abrams is set to announce his commitment. Will it be Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have the opportunity to add another commit to their 2026 recruiting class on Wendesday. Linebackers Nick Abrams is set to announce his decision between Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Alabama, so will he choose the Bulldogs?
Abrams is rated as a four-star prospect, the 249th-best player in the country, the 16th-best linebacker and the sixth-best player in the state of Maryland, according to composite rankings. Abrams took official visits to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oregon in that order this summer.
The Bulldogs appear to have solidified themselves in this recruitment; however, any battle with Oregon, Alabama and Michigan can always get interesting. The Bulldogs recently lost out on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, so they would love to add Abrams on Wednesday.
Kirby Smart and his staff are putting the finishing touches on this year's commit list as they already have 28 total commits this cycle, and have the opportunity to add another Wednesday evening.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily