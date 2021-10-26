LATEST: Will Georgia Finish off Two Key Flips at DB?

    • October 26, 2021
    Pair of Cornerbacks Trending Toward Georgia

    Two of the best cornerbacks remaining on Georgia’s board seem to be trending towards the Bulldogs in recent weeks.
    Author:

    The recent de-commitment of former Florida Gator commit Julian Humphrey is the second high-profile Florida prospect to back off their verbal pledge to the Gators, coming just days after Shemar James de-committed. Humphrey's decisions come the week of the annual World's Largest Cocktail Party, where Georgia and Florida meet in Jacksonville.

    Humphrey is Georgia's second top cornerback target to reopen their recruitment after a prior pledge to another school. Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary are not only considered Georgia's top two remaining cornerback targets, but they are two of the best available in the 2022 class.

    Singletary, the former Ohio State commit, opened things back up in August and is said to be considering Miami, Ohio State, and Georgia. Singletary was also once a Gators commit and is now weighing his options following the start of the 2021 season. Singletary was on campus for an official visit back in June and the Bulldogs carry strong favor here. 

    After losing out on five-star cornerback Deion Bouie in the summer to Texas A&M, Georgia expressed major interest in several defensive back prospects to bolster a secondary that is still reeling from the departure of six players to the NFL this past offseason.

    Humphrey and Singletary were just two of those prospects that Georgia is courting. It sees some success with both being back on the market and seemingly giving Georgia some more momentum on the recruiting trail.

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

