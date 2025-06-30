PJ Dean Set to Announce His Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?
PJ Dean, a 2026 defensive lineman is set to announce his commitment. Will it be Georgia?
Prior to yesterday, Georgia had gone seven straight days with a player committing in the 2026 recruiting class. Now they are looking to make it eight in nine days, as defensive lineman PJ Dean is set to make his decision between Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio State. So will be the Dawgs?
Georgia and South Carolina got in on the race at the same time. Both programs offered Dean back in June of 2024. The Gamecocks seemed like the leader in this recruitment for a little bit, but now it seems like Georgia might have taken the lead. South Carolina got the first official visit this summer, but Georgia followed and it seems they might have come away looking a tad bit better.
The Bulldogs seem to be in better standing heading into commitment day, but the Gamecocks should not be counted out. As for Ohio State, they offered Dean in March of this year and have done enough in that short amount of time to make his final three. Keep an eye on them as well.
Dean is rated as a four-star prospect, the 66th-best player in the country, the seventh-best defensive lineman in the class and the sixth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
