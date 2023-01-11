Skip to main content

Recruits React to Georgia's Dominating National Title Performance

Georgia's record shattering performance against TCU made a lasting impression on several high-caliber recruits.

UGA capped off their 15-0 season with a record-shattering 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game. Georgia has turned into a recruiting juggernaut under Kirby Smart, and another national championship continues to show proof of concept to the best prospects in the country. 

Dawgs Daily was able to catch up with some notable names for UGA fans on the recruiting trail and get their reactions on UGAs dominating performance. 

Ryan Puglisi - 2024 - Avon Old Farms (Ct.) *Committed*

"I loved what I saw last night, it was pure domination. I am so excited to be a Georgia Bulldog, I can’t wait to get there and put in the work to become something special."

Puglisi told Dawgs Daily that he'd be on campus for the parade on Saturday. 

Sacovie White - 2024 - Cass (Ga.) *Committed*

"I feel like it was a great chance to see what type of team Georgia is and how competitive they are on the field. What I took from that game last night was the fact that they went out there and had fun. When you go and play something you love and you have fun playing it and enjoy it, a lot comes with that, TCU didn’t look like they were having fun last night. Go Dawgs."

JuJu Lewis - 2026 - Carrollton (Ga.)

"Georgia dominated on both sides of the ball. They gave up nothing on defense and took everything they gave them on offense. Impressed…"

Jadon Perlotte - 2025 - Buford (Ga.)

"How about them dawgs, baby. Expected nothing less, already knew what them dawgs was on! Greatest team ever and they are going too be elite the next 5 years."

Cortez Smith - 2025 - Parkview (Ga.)

:I just finished telling Coach Monken that he was on fire last night. The O-line was totally dominant as usual. I’m so proud right now. CHAMPS."

