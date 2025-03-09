Rodney Dunham, 2026 EDGE, Cuts List Down to Five - Includes Georgia Football
Rodney Dunham, a five-star EDGE in the 2026 class, has cut his list down to five schools.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits for the summer and lining up their spring visits. One of the biggest names in the class, Rodney Dunham, cut his list down to five schools and the Georgia Bulldogs made the cut.
Other schools that made the list were South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke and Notre Dame.
Dunham is rated as a four-star prospect, the 33rd-best player in the country, the fourth-best EDGE in the class and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings. The Bulldogs extended an offer to Dunham back in May of last year, but South Carolina was the first power four program to get in on the mix.
Ohio State, Alabama and Florida State were previously in contention for Dunham, according to a list released by him, but they have since been cut. Georgia has a good reputation when it comes to developing defensive players and getting them ready for the NFL, and now they are looking to add Dunham to that list.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
