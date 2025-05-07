Ryan Mosley Speaks Ahead of Georgia Visit, Reaction to Jared Curtis Commitment
Wide receiver Ryan Mosley speaks on his relationship with Georgia and his reaction to Jared Curtis' commitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs have already had a massive week recruiting as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Dawgs on Monday, but they have some other top recruits left on the board they are trying to lock down.
One of them is wide receiver Ryan Mosley out of Carrollton. Mosley is set to take a visit to Georgia on May 30th and Georgia Bulldogs on SI had the opportunity to catch up with the top prospect ahead of his visit.
Reaction to Jared Curtis' commitment:
"If you go to Georgia, you know you're gonna have a QB so just going there knowing you're going to have him for the next three or four years if I am there, so that's really a great thing."
What he likes about Georgia:
"I like coach Coley. I like how he coaches. Of course Coach Kirby and all of them."
Mosley did mention that he is no longer taking a visit to Penn State, which he was supposed to do on May 16th. He is rated a four-star prospect, the 181st-best player in the country, the 28th-best wide receiver and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia. Other schools that are in the mix are South Carolina, Nebraska and Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs currently have seven players committed in the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Curtis.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
