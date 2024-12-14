Seven Cloud Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Seven Cloud, a JUCO defensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class and they just added another name to the 2026 class. JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Cloud was part of the 2023 recruiting class and attended McEachern high school in the state of Georgia. He was rated as a composite three-star, the 148th-best defensive lineman in the class and the 130th-best player in the state of Georgia. Cloud was at one point committed to Georgia in high school but then attended Butler Community College. He is part of the 2026 recruiting class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
