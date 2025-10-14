Shadarius Toodle Flips Commitment from Georgia to Auburn
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn.
Recruiting news has been relatively quiet for the Georgia Bulldogs as of late, specifically for the 2026 class, but they just got some bad news on Tuesday. Linebacker Shadarius Toodle announced that he has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn. Toodle was on a visit to Auburn this past weekend when the Bulldogs played the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Toodle is rated as a four-star prospect, the 250th-best player in the country, the 14th-best linebacker and the 13th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings. Toodle was previously committed to Auburn but flipped his commitment to Georgia back in June. Now he has rejoined the Tigers' 2026 class.
The Bulldogs essentially have their 2026 recruiting class wrapped up but perhaps after losing Toodle, they will make another move to add back to the class. Early national signing day is slowly approaching, so most players will be off the market by then, but the Bulldogs still have time to make some last minute moves if they choose to do so.
The Bulldogs now have 30 players committed in the class following Toodle's decommitment. They remain as one of the top classes' in the country at the moment. The headliner of Georgia's class is five-star quarterback commit Jared Curtis.
With Georgia having a home game against Ole Miss this weekend, they will have the chance to pick the momentum back up, as they will host a litany of top prospects from around the country for a massive ranked home game against a conference opponent.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL