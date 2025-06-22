Shadarius Toodle Flips from Auburn to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
Georgia Football continues to reload its defense with the addition of standout linebacker Shadarius Toodle a player who brings a unique blend of speed, power, and instincts that could make him the next great name in the Bulldogs’ linebacker lineage.
Toodle turns heads with his eye-opening speed at the linebacker position, allowing him to close gaps quickly, chase down ball carriers sideline to sideline, and make plays in coverage that most players his size simply can’t. His burst and agility give Georgia another versatile defender capable of erasing mistakes and creating chaos behind the line of scrimmage.
But it’s not just the speed that makes Toodle special. He arrives at the ball with bad intentions, delivering powerful blows to ball carriers that stop momentum cold. Whether filling a gap or crashing the backfield, Toodle plays with a physical edge that sets the tone for any defense he’s on.
Perhaps most impressively, Toodle backs up his athletic gifts with a high football IQ. He consistently diagnoses plays before they fully develop, particularly when it comes to reading and reacting to screen passes, a skill that sets elite linebackers apart at the college level. His instincts and discipline make him a reliable asset in both run and pass defense.
For a program like Georgia, which has built a national identity around producing top-tier linebackers, Toodle is a perfect fit. With a reputation for developing hard-hitting, smart, and explosive defenders, the Bulldogs offer the perfect environment for Toodle to thrive and eventually take his game to the next level. Expect him to be another key piece in Georgia’s pursuit of defensive dominance in the seasons to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
