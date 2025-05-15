SOURCES: Xavier Griffin to be at Georgia Following Decommitment from USC
Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin is expected to be at Georgia this weekend following his decommitment from USC.
Some massive recruiting news hit the timeline on Wednesday as five-star Xavier Griffin announced his decommitment from the USC Trojans. Griffin committed to the Trojans back in July of last year but has now opened things back up.
On top of that, sources have told Bulldogs on SI that Griffin is expected to be on campus at Georgia this weekend, just a couple of days after his decommitment. The Bulldogs are hosting their annual scavenger hunt event for recruits to attend and Griffin will be one of the names there this weekend.
Griffin is rated as the 22nd-best player in the country, the second-best linebacker and the second-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Shortly after his decommitment, it was announced Griffin had official visits lined up to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida in that order.
Needless to say, this one is already getting very competitive once again, but it already was before Griffin even announced he was backing off from his verbal pledge to USC. Now, some big brands will battle it out to see who can officially land the star Georgia prospect, including the Bulldogs.
Georgia has been picking up some momentum on the trail after landing five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Top-100 player Jordan Smith quickly followed suit and joined the 2026 class and now the Dawgs are looking to see who will be next.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
