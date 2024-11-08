Stephon Shivers Announces Decommitment from Georgia
Stephon Shivers, a 2025 defensive lineman, has announced his decommitment from Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs added a massive commitment to the 2025 class earlier this week as wide receiver CJ Wiley announced his commitment to the Dawgs. However, Georgia has now lost a member of the class as defensive lineman Stephon Shivers has announced his decommitment from the Bulldogs.
Shivers had been committed to Georgia since March of this year. He is rated as a three-star prospect, the 485th-best player in the country, the 49th-best defensive lineman and the 16th-best player in the state of Tennessee for the 2025 recruiting class. Shivers has an official visit lined up for Florida.
Back in October, Shivers tweeted out that he was decommitting from Georgia but the tweet was quickly deleted. That decision has now been made official.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily