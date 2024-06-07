Talyn Taylor Player Profile - Why Georgia Is Making a Move on This WR
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of an intense summer recruitment time period. Five-star LB Zayden Walker committed Wednesday, 2026 RB Derrek Cooper announced he was committing to Georgia late Thursday night, and they have a plethora of the nation's top-talent on campus this weekend for official visits.
It's a busy time. One of their top-targets that was recently on campus, Talyn Taylor appears to be one of the names Georgia has not only circled, but the interest appears mutual. Taylor is attends Geneva Community High school in Geneva, Illinois. The 6'1, 175 pound frame. Let's take a look at his player evaluation.
Frame: Taylor will undoubtedly have to putt on some weight wherever he goes in college, but not at the sacrifice of his elite-levels of body control. He plays plenty large at 175 pounds as is, but has the room to add the needed additional 10 to 20 pounds.
Athleticism: He's not exactly a "freak" on the scale that some of the elite receivers seem to be nowadays. He's much more of a "Z" than an "X" but what he lacks in a 6'3 frame or 10.2 hundred meter times, Taylor makes up for in tremendous body control. His ability to start and stop is a characteristic you find in elite space creators and route runners.
Instincts: He certainly knows how to develop his routes and runs them with great pace. There's a fluidness to his game that only comes from a natural feel of the position as well as the coverages that he's facing. He tracks the football extremely well as one would expect for any Top-100 overall player.
Polish: The tape says he's spent the time developing refined route running skills. This isn't your standard high school product that has a handful of routes in the playbook either, he's got the full tree on tape. He plays in the slot, he's played outside, he's be a productive member of the special teams units. He's going to enter college ready to compete.
Bottom Line: Wherever Taylor goes to school, he's got an extremely high floor. There's just very little to his game that needs correction or refinement. His ceiling will be predicated on what kind of development his body ultimately sees in college. I'm reminded of watching Michigan's Roman Wilson when watching Taylor.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily