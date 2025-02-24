Top Defensive Lineman James Johnson Locks Down Official Visit with Georgia Football
Top rated defensive lineman James Johnson has locked in an official visit with Georgia.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up as prospects are locking down their official visits for the upcoming spring and summer. Georgia has now added another big name to their list as defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson announced he will be taking an official to Athens this summer.
Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect, the 204th-best player in the class, the 24th-best defensive lineman and the 31st-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Johnson will be in Athens from June 20th-23rd, the final visit on his list. He will also be taking visits to Penn State, Syracuse, Florid and Miami this summer.
Georgia already has one defensive line commitment in the 2026 class from Seven Cloud, a JUCO prospect. They currently have five total commitments in the class and history shows that Georgia will be adding a lot of names to their commitment list this summer, which puts an extra emphasis on official visits.
This news comes just a few days after top quarterback prospect Jared Curtis announced he was cutting his list down to just Georgia Oregon. As mentioned before, the upcoming recruiting cycle is starting to ramp up as spring football approaches for college programs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily