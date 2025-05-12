USC Commit Five-Star Xavier Griffin Shuts the Door on Potential Flip to Georgia
Five-star USC Trojans commit Xavier Griffin shuts the door on a potential flip to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been heating up on the 2026 recruiting trail. They have gained two commitments over the last week and will find out if they land five-star Jackson Cantwell on Tuesday. Another five-star they are in the mix for is Xavier Griffin, out of Gainesville High School.
Georgia Bulldogs on SI caught up with Griffin, a current USC commit. He discussed his relationship with the Trojans and the potential of him flipping to Georgia.
Why he chose USC:
"I mean, that defensive staff that they got is, I mean, it's all NFL guys. So you know, you're gonna get developed. You know, they're gonna have connections to the to the league, and, I mean, just really what they trying to build right now, you know. Everybody wants to be part it."
Why he remains locked in with the Trojans:
"Just the recruiting class that they're building, and, you know what they're trying to build, you know, just wanting to be a part of that."
On what Georgia can do to flip Griffin:
"I wouldn't say it's really nothing that you can, you can do. I'm pretty, pretty locked in right now."
Sources have told Bulldogs on SI that Georgia is still in full pursuit of Griffin and does not necessarily believe that comment. Other college programs don't appear to believe it either as there were a litany of college coaches in attendance at Gainesville last week.
Griffin is rated a five-star prospect, the 28th-best player in the country, the second-best linebacker in the class and the third-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
