What 2026 Wide Receiver Ryan Mosley Brings to Georgia Football

Four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley from Carrollton High School in Georgia has officially committed to the University of Georgia, marking a significant addition to the Bulldogs’ 2026 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 206 pounds, Mosley is celebrated for his polished route-running abilities, which he attributes to his dedication to mastering the position. His crisp execution and ability to create separation make him a valuable asset to Georgia’s offensive scheme.
Mosley’s on-field awareness and ball-tracking skills are exceptional. He consistently demonstrates an ability to locate the football, regardless of its placement, and makes remarkable body adjustments to secure catches in challenging situations. This instinctual playmaking ability has made him a reliable target in high-pressure moments.
In addition to his technical skills, Mosley possesses the speed and agility to outpace defenders on vertical routes, including fades and deep passes. His combination of size, speed, and precise route running presents a formidable challenge for opposing secondaries.
One of Mosley’s most valuable attributes is his versatility. He is capable of playing both inside and outside receiver positions, providing Georgia’s offense with flexibility in formations and matchups. This adaptability allows the coaching staff to utilize him in various roles, enhancing the team’s offensive dynamics.
Mosley’s commitment also complements the addition of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, another standout in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class. The duo’s arrival as true freshmen promises to increase the Bulldogs’ offense, offering a potent combination of precision passing and dynamic receiving that could make an immediate impact in the Southeastern Conference.
