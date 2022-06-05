One of the biggest recruits on Georgia's board just wrapped a visit to Athens this weekend. What's next for the latest Manning family quarterback?

The University of Georgia is wrapping up its first of many big recruiting weekends this summer. Several top targets were in Athens this past weekend on official and unofficial visits for the first weekend of June.

None, however, are creating buzz quite like Arch Manning. The latest quarterback in a long family line at the position. The son of Cooper Manning combines the athletic abilities of his grandfather Archie Manning with the command for pocket passing like his uncles Peyton and Eli.

This latest visit to Athens from the next in the Manning line of quarterbacks gave fans their first look at Arch Manning in a Georgia uniform.

Athens was the first stop of the summer for Arch Manning as he intends to take two more visits this month, all of which will be official visits. The class of 2023 signal-caller out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisana, will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on June 10th to see Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide before taking a trip to Austin, Texas, to spend time with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

It will be an impactful month in the recruitment of Arch Manning, as all three schools are said to be in the running for the five-star quarterback. Yet, following the commitment of Eli Holstein to Alabama last month, many believe that could be an indication that Georgia and Texas are the front runners. Holstein, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to the Tide near the end of May over Texas A&M a long perceived favorite to land him.

If this recruitment is truly a two-horse race between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns, the visit could not have come at a better time for Georgia. Following a national championship-winning season, the Bulldogs completed their $80 million renovations to the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall football facility. The new upgrades put Georgia at the front of the line in the never-ending facilities "arms race." That is not even mentioning the new uniform that Georgia is showing off via their pictures for visiting recruits. An all-white uniform featuring white helmets got everyone buzzing about the possibility of the Bulldogs taking the field with an all-white uniform.

No timeline for a decision from Arch Manning is set but following his first visit this summer, he has many on the internet buzzing at thought of a Manning playing at the University of Georgia.

