What Does Joenel Aguero Bring to Georgia?

One of the top safeties in the 2023 class has just announced his college decision. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is closing out his recruitment. Now a member of Georgia's 2023 recruiting class, what does Aguero bring to the table?

On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players last fall, when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect:

"DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss."

Here's what the evaluation says:

Aguero has played elite-level football for two seasons now at IMG and with those 24 months, has come to a tremendous amount of physical development. Aguero is one of the more physically put-together safeties in the entire 2023 class. Standing at 6'0, 200 pounds, Aguero is an extremely versatile defender, possessing striking ability from the safety spot and a tremendous coverage range from the deep safety spot. He will return to Massachusetts for his senior season, where he's expected to put together one of the more spectacular senior seasons.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Kelton Smith, OL

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.