Where Will Cortez Smith Commit?
Where will 2025 offensive lineman Cortez Smith be announcing his commitment to?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting trail this summer as they have picked up commitment after commitment. On Saturday, they have the opportunity to pick up another one as offensive lineman Cortez Smith will be announcing his college commitment. He will choose between Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Georgia. So which school will he pick?
Smith is rated as a four-star prospect, the 132nd-best player in the country, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took visits to South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech and Georgia in that order this summer.
Right now, Georgia is the team to beat in this recruitment. It's not very often Georgia loses these types of battles in their home state for a top of the line offensive line prospect, but South Carolina is a threat. They have remained intact throughout the process and at the very least have carried it all the way down to his commitment date. Georgia Tech has also remained a good position, but the Bulldogs are the front runner.
Smith is a unique prospect in the sense that he is a true center. It's something that Georgia has not landed since Sedrick Van Pran was in high school, but that's exactly what Smith will be at the next level. A center.
